19-Year-Old Identified as Victim of Deadly Hit and Run Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines nineteen-year-old is dead after a crash in the Drake neighborhood early Thursday morning and Des Moines police are still looking for a driver who fled the scene.

Police officers were called to the intersection of MLK Parkway and Clark Street around 2:51 a.m. on a report of an accident, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Police say evidence found at the scene shows Kevin Troung, of Des Moines, was traveling east on Clark Street in a Toyota Camry. The crash occurred in the intersection with a southbound Nissan Pathfinder that hit the driver’s side of the Camry.

Police say excessive speed is considered a major factor that contributed to the crash.

Troung was seriously injured and died after being transported to the hospital.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene before emergency responders arrived. Police say that driver has not yet been arrested.

The investigation into the crash continues.