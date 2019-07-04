× Adventureland’s New Roller Coaster Opening with a Bang on 4th of July

ALTOONA, Iowa – Adventureland’s newest roller coaster is making its debut this Fourth of July.

“The Phoenix” is a roller coaster that features cars that can spin a full 360 degrees. The coaster can also reach speeds up to 40 miles per hour.

The amusement park announced the new feature in December of 2018 and construction began in February of this year. The roller coaster had been scheduled to open in June but was delayed slightly.

It’s estimated the new ride cost $6 million to build.

“The Phoenix” will open officially Thursday morning at 10:00 when the rest of the park opens.