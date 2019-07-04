DCI Releases Names of Officers, Suspect in Fatal Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A West Des Moines man refused to drop a hunting knife before he was shot and killed by officers on Wednesday night, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

26-year-old Jonathan Pingel of West Des Moines was killed by officers responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 1000 block of Woodland Park Drive around 8:30 pm on Wednesday. When officers Matthew Wood and Nathan Grove arrived at the house they found Pingel armed with a knife, according to the DCI. The officers reportedly ordered Pingel to drop the knife, but he refused and advanced towards the officers. Both officers opened fire, striking Pingel. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers Grove and Wood are on paid administrative leave while the DCI investigates the shooting. That is standard protocol in any officer-involved shooting. Both officers were wearing body cameras and the encounter with Pingel was recorded. That video is not being released at this time.