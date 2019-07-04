Woman Arrested For Killing 19- Year-Old In Hit And Run, Victim’s Friend Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- A Des Moines nineteen-year-old is dead after a crash in the Drake neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit investigators have arrested 23 year old Des Moines resident Alexandria Mae Newton in connection with this crash investigation.

Newton has been charged with: Homicide By Reckless Driving, No Insurance – Accident, Driving While License Suspended, Failure To Obey Traffic Control Device, Failure To Render Aid And Information, Newton is being held in the Polk County Jail.

While the technical investigation continues, investigators have evidence that indicates the SUV that Newton was operating ran a red light immediately before crashing into Troung's vehicle.

Troung's friends and family are left dealing with his sudden death.

"He decided to leave the house it was getting late we were playing video games for hours; we just had the casual goodbyes." Des Moines resident Darrick Burrage said,

Moments after saying goodbye, Darrick Burrage's childhood friend Kevin Troung, was hit and killed by a Nissan Pathfinder.

Des Moines Police say the driver of the SUV was speeding South through the intersection on MLK Parkway and Clark Street early Thursday morning.

“Shocked, I felt like gutted about the whole thing, I didn't know what to think about it," Burrage said.

Troung was studying software engineering at Iowa State University.

“He was a genius, he was so quick witted he was the kind of person who you could talk to about anything he knew a little bit about everything," Burrage said.

A role model who had his whole life ahead of him.

“We had so many plans to travel and study abroad he was the person that made me want to do that," Burrage said.

Troung leaves behind, his mom, dad, and two younger brothers.

“He has left behind happiness in many people’s hearts," Burrage said.

Those hearts are left breaking over the loss of this young life.

Troung was a 2018 graduate from Des Moines Public Schools.

A vigil in his honor will be held Friday afternoon at Central Academy.