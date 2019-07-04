I-Cubs Walk Off Against Memphis

Posted 10:41 pm, July 4, 2019, by

DES MOINES -- Phillip Evans had two hits and two RBI, including the walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth, as the Cubs beat Memphis 5-4 on Thursday night.

Dixon Machado got the scoring started in the second inning, hitting a two-run double to the right field corner. Evans followed with an RBI single in the third that made it 3-0.

Justin Williams countered with a pair of two-run home runs for Memphis, one in the fourth and one in the sixth, as the Redbirds took a 4-3 lead.

But the Cubs countered for two in the ninth, including Evans' single that sent the fans home happy.

Game two of the series is Friday at 7:08 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.