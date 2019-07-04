I-Cubs Walk Off Against Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES -- Phillip Evans had two hits and two RBI, including the walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth, as the Cubs beat Memphis 5-4 on Thursday night.

Dixon Machado got the scoring started in the second inning, hitting a two-run double to the right field corner. Evans followed with an RBI single in the third that made it 3-0.

Justin Williams countered with a pair of two-run home runs for Memphis, one in the fourth and one in the sixth, as the Redbirds took a 4-3 lead.

But the Cubs countered for two in the ninth, including Evans' single that sent the fans home happy.

Game two of the series is Friday at 7:08 p.m.