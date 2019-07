Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Missouri -- An Iowa man was seriously injured in a boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks on Wednesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 66-year-old Rick Hansen of Wilton was driving his 2003 Baja on the Lake of the Ozarks near Spring Branch Cover around 9:45 Wednesday night when he hit a dock and crashed through its roof.

Hansen's injuries were reported to be serious at the time of the crash.