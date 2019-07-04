New Citizens Celebrate Their Naturalization Ceremony with Special Guests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke made an appearance at the Iowa Cubs game Thursday for the 11th Annual Naturalization Ceremony Thursday.

The I-Cubs welcomed 30 people from 14 different countries as they official became U.S. citizens on America's birthday. One woman who migrated from Liberia said she has been looking forward to this day and is honored to call herself an American.

"It's always been my dream to be American because this is the greatest country," Lucreita Koffa said. "This is where you have all the freedom even though the freedom comes with great responsibilities that you have to follow."

She said this comes at a great time as the 2020 presidential election approaches, and she is thrilled to exercise her new rights. '

"I feel good to be able to vote for the first time and I can't wait,"another new citizen, Louise Tingba, said.

Many in the group said they aren't sure yet who they will vote for, but are looking forward to learning about the different candidates who have been sweeping through Iowa.

Tingba said she wants a candidate who will advocate for immigrants.

"Somebody who cares, who supports the immigration process, who gives out the opportunity and the open door for somebody to come into the country," she said.

Tingba said she is grateful she was given the opportunity to create a better life for her children and hopes others can continue to do the same.

Both women said they look forward to learning more about the people who are running for office. Candidates Biden and O'Rourke briefly greeted the new citizens after the ceremony.