× One Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – An officer-involved shooting in West Des Moines Wednesday night has left one person dead.

A news release from the West Des Moines Police Department says officers were called to 1036 Woodland Park Drive just before 8:30 p.m. after dispatch received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.

Officers arrived on the scene and were confronted by an adult male who had a weapon. Shots were fired shortly after.

The suspect was injured in the shooting and was pronounced dead at the hospital. No officers were injured.

The name of the suspect and the officers involved in the shooting have not yet been released. The officers will be on administrative leave pending the results of the Iowa DCI investigation.