Police: Driver Flees Scene of Deadly Drake Neighborhood Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person is dead after a crash in the Drake neighborhood early Thursday morning and Des Moines police are still looking for a driver who fled the scene.

Police officers were called to the intersection of MLK Parkway and Clark Street around 2:51 a.m. on a report of an accident, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek. When officers arrived, they learned an SUV and a passenger car had collided in the intersection.

The driver of the passenger car was seriously injured and died after being transported to the hospital. The victim’s name is not being released until family can be notified.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene before emergency responders arrived. Police say that driver has not yet been identified.

The intersection of MLK Parkway and Clark Street will be closed for a few more hours as police investigate the scene and clear the accident.