Sens. Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar Make Their Cases to Iowans

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Presidential candidates and former prosecutors Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar made their case to caucus-goers at the Independence Day Picnic on Wednesday.

This come a week after the first Democratic debates, in which both senators said they had "breakout moments."

A poll by Suffolk University/USA TODAY showed Harris rose in the ranks after the debate to second place, trailing behind Joe Biden. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

“I think the only poll that really matters is on Election Day but the fact that we are seeing momentum growing across the country is something I’m very proud of," Harris said.

Despite a consistent lead by Biden, some voters at the event said they are looking for a fresh face.

"My thoughts are we need someone younger, someone who can make it through not only this 4 years but the next 4 years so we don’t have to start over," said West Des Moines voter, Dev Tharp.

Both candidates recognized they still have work to do in convincing Iowans they are the best candidate for the job, but expressed confidence in their ability to do so.

"I am someone that can will. I am the candidate that has won in the reddest of red districts," Klobuchar said about her performance in her home state, Minnesota, in the 2018 midterm elections.

While the two candidates brought different messages to the table, they both ramped up their rhetoric on unseating President Trump.

Harris called on her experience as a prosecutor -- citing taking on pharmaceutical companies, banks and more -- promising voters she will take on the president with the same approach.

"I know predators. And we have a predator living in the White House," she said.

Klobuchar described the president as divisive and asked voters to be mindful of that.

"You know we are better than that as a nation. As we look at the Fourth of July week, think about the freedom of our democracy," she said.

Their Trump talk seemed to resonate with Democratic voters, as some said that is one of their top priorities.

"We are interested in seeing a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump," voter John Hample said.

Hample said it will need to be someone who is more moderate and can appeal to the masses.

Whether or not that could be Klobuchar or Harris is something time will tell.

“We’ve got a long time left so you just gotta sit back watch the show, listen to people and make the decision as the time goes," Tharp said.