× Urbandale Shows Off Patriotic Pride During 4th of July Parade

URBANDALE, Iowa — It was a hot morning for parade-goers at Urbandale’s Fourth of July celebration but it didn’t put a damper on the fun.

Hundreds of people came out to join in the festivities. The parade featured floats, firetrucks, and candy for the kids. Some floats featured music while others had balloon displays.

The parade wasn’t all about sweet treats for every kid.

When asked what her favorite part of the parade was, one little girl had a simple and sweet answer for Channel 13 photographer Matt Williams

“Family and having fun.”

The event wasn’t the only chance to catch a parade here in the metro. The Waukee Independence Day parade starts at 3:00 p.m. at the downtown triangle.

The Windsor Heights Fourth of July parade begins at 4:00 p.m. at Sherwood Forest.

Just a short drive to the northwest, Ledges State Park is hosting its Independence Day parade through the campgrounds at 4:00 p.m.