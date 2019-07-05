× Bravo Greater Des Moines Awards $490K to Support Culture and Art Projects

DES MOINES, Iowa – More than a dozen nonprofits and local communities have been awarded grants to grow culture and art projects across the Des Moines metro.

Bravo Greater Des Moines awarded a total of $490,250 through the Capital Project Grant and Public Art Grant Funds.

Executive Director Sally Dix said, “The thing that is most important to us is that the organization or community has defined a strategy and can clearly identify how the funds that we are investing are going to help them advance their strategy.”

This is the first year for a Public Art Grant from Bravo Greater Des Moines.

Dix said the majority of the money came from local government partners that gave a portion of their hotel/motel tax revenue to invest in arts and culture organizations.

Those partners include Altoona, Ankeny, Bondurant, Carlisle, Clive, Des Moines, Grimes, Indianola, Johnston, Norwalk, Pleasant Hill, Polk City, Polk County, Urbandale, Waukee, West Des Moines, and Windsor Heights.

One of the nonprofit recipients is the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Dix said they are using their original HVAC system from 1979 and it is at the end of its life.

“We funded their HVAC system. They are putting in a new high-tech HVAC system to make sure that the organization is sustainable and the offerings that they offer to the public are available for a long time to come,” Dix said.

Dix said the new system will create an ideal living environment for its living collection.

2019 Capital Project Grant Recipients include:

Des Moines Children’s Museum – $9,000 Renovating its special events/ party space in new location

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – $15,000 Purchase a set of percussion instruments

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden – $100,000 Replacement of original 1979 HVAC automation control system

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation – $150,000 Construction of three new spaces; a three-story addition including educational, classroom and rehearsal space, green rooms, ADA compliant dressing rooms, laundry and shower facilities, administrative offices; a new restroom annex; a supplemental concession area



2019 Public Art Grant Recipients include: