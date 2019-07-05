Family and Friends Remember ‘Happy-Go-Lucky’ Kevin Truong During Vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It was an emotional day at Central Academy in Des Moines, as dozens attended the vigil for 19-year-old Kevin Truong.

Truong was killed in a hit-and-run accident early Thursday morning at the intersection of MLK Parkway and Clark Street in Des Moines.

Truong graduated from North High School in 2018 and took a lot of classes at Central Academy. He was attending Iowa State University and studying software engineering.

Teachers, fellow students and family members attended Friday's vigil. It was a time for people to share a special memory of him and send condolences to his family.

Truong's friends say his sudden death is hard for them to wrap their minds around.

“I know out of everyone who would have a situation like this happen, I know he would be the only one smiling trying to find a way to cheer everyone else up. He was probably one of the happiest people I have ever known. I have never really seen him really sad or mad. He is always happy-go-lucky,” said Nathan Bui of Des Moines.

Truong's former English teacher remembers when he tried to comfort her during a tough time.

“He just wrote ‘be strong’ with a little heart. It was a card from with all the other students and they all just wrote kind of the same thing, ‘so sorry for your loss.’ And I just really appreciated the ‘be strong’ because it seemed more proactive and I think that's how he was as a person and how he would want us to be,” said Sherry Brooks.