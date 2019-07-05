× Knoxville Man Drowns in Lake Red Rock

MARION COUNTY, Iowa – A Knoxville man drowned on July 4th while swimming at Lake Red Rock.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in at 6:12 p.m. Thursday from the North Overlook Beach at Lake Red Rock.

The caller told dispatchers a man was swimming outside the designated swimming area when he went under the water and didn’t resurface.

Emergency crews responding to the scene found 27-year-old Tyson Te Aundre Marshall about 20 minutes later. He was brought to shore and medics began life-saving measures. Marshall was transported to the Pella Regional Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after 7:00 p.m.

An autopsy is being performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Several agencies assisted in the rescue efforts including the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Conservation, Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Iowa State Patrol, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Township Fire, Pella Fire and Rescue, Pleasantville Fire and Rescue, and the Pella Police Department.