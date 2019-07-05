Man’s Foot Amputated by Boat Propeller Near Birdland Marina

First responders on scene near Birdland Marina where man's foot was amputated by boat propeller on July 4, 2019, (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man lost his foot after it was cut off by a boat propeller Thursday on the Des Moines River.

It happened near the  Birdland Marina around 4:00 p.m. According to the Des Moines Register, a couple was heading downstream in an inner tube when a boat either ran into or came close by, knocking them into the river.

At some point, the man’s foot was amputated by a boat propeller.

First responders were called to the scene but before they arrived, civilians had helped the couple to shore. The man was taken to Mercy Hospital where Lt. Chris Clement of the Des Moines Fire Department told the Register he was awake and able to speak.

The foot was not recovered.

