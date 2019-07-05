Marshalltown Hosts Jason Brown in Benefit Concert for Tornado Damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- On Saturday Marshalltown will host a benefit concert with country singer Jason Brown.

Brown has been working with city leaders to plan this event to try to raise close to $1.35 million to help repair and renovate the Marshalltown Coliseum. The building was hit in the July 19 tornado last year.

“We had a renovation that was already planned,” said Marshalltown city administrator Jessica Kinser. “We’re now moving forward with the fundraising. This concert is to benefit the fundraising that we would like to undertake.”

The total project will cost $3.6 million. Some of the funds will come from an insurance settlement for damage the building sustained from the tornado. Major donations have also been made and the city has funds to chip in. They still need fundraising to complete the project.

The town is moving in on the one-year anniversary of the tornado.

“We’re going to use the opportunity Friday, July 19 to basically do what we can to make our downtown — even though it has some scars — be the best possible downtown,” said Kinser.

The town will hold an ice cream social on July 19. The next day the town will host the Marshalltown Arts Festival. Kinser said the town is still working to rebuild.

“There’s still some owners who are working with insurance on demolition of their properties, so we expect there will be more coming down here in year two,” Kinser said.

Gates open at 4 p.m. for the Jason Brown concert. Tickets are $12 and children under 12 years old are free.