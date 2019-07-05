× Police: Hit and Run Suspect Caught on Bodycam at Scene, Didn’t Tell Police She Caused Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – The woman accused in a hit and run accident that killed a Des Moines 19-year-old was visible on police body cam footage at the scene but never identified herself to officers, according to court documents in the case.

Alexandria Newton, 23, is charged with homicide by vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in connection with the crash that killed Kevin Truong early Thursday morning.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of MLK Parkway and Clark Street around 2:40 a.m. Newton was southbound on MLK when the criminal complaint says she went through a red light and the SUV she was operating hit the driver’s side of Truong’s car. Investigators say she was speeding at the time of the crash.

The complaint claims Newton was at the scene of the accident when officers arrived and is even briefly shown on body cameras of officers but did not inform police she was the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash. She also did not render aid to Truong and “quietly left the scene shortly after first responders arrived.”

Newton’s driver’s license was found in the vehicle, which was left at the accident scene, and witnesses identified her.

According to the complaint, Newton admitted to investigators that she was involved in the accident and that she had been drinking alcohol. She also said she suffered an ankle injury and bruising to her stomach in the crash.

Newton turned herself in Thursday afternoon.

She made her first court appearance at the Polk County Jail Friday morning where her bond was set at $55,000 cash. A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for July 15th.