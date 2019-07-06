× Truck Crashes into Des Moines Hair Salon

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines barber shop and hair salon was damaged when a truck crashed into it overnight.

The crash happened at Superior Cuts, located at 3505 SW 9th Street in Des Moines.

The driver of the truck told police there was a mechanical issue that caused the driver to lose control, leave the roadway and crash into the front of the building.

Police said there were no injuries in the incident.

The truck has been left in place until the building’s structure can be assessed.