Animals Rescued From Horrid Conditions in Lacona Home

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — An animal shelter in Warren County needs your help providing for dozens of animals rescued from a home in Lacona.

The Kiya Koda Humane Society said they responded to a house in Lacona as part of a simple welfare check on two dogs on Monday, but the call soon turned into an “all-day nightmare.”

Rescuers found several dead cats, kittens and a dead rottweiler, along with 25 felines and a lab mix living in horrid conditions. They said the house had no electricity or air conditioning.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office also responded. There is no word if any criminal charges have been filed.

Now the rescue needs cat food and kitty litter. You can donate on their Facebook page.