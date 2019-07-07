× Former Cyclone Marial Shayok Signs Two-Way Contract With 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — The grind continues to pay off for Marial Shayok.

The former Iowa State Cyclone signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Shayok was drafted in the second round by Philadelphia in the 2019 NBA Draft and will now spend time with the 76ers and the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76er’s G League affiliate.

Shayok played one season for Iowa State after transferring from Virginia. He was named to the All-Big 12 first team after averaging nearly 19 points and five rebounds a game.