Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton Wins U19 World Cup

HERAKLION, Greece — Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton and the United States claimed the FIBA U19 World Cup title Sunday in Greece.

USA defeated Mali, 93-79.

Haliburton had six points and eight assists in the final, going 3-for-4 from the field.

Haliburton was named to the tournament’s All-Star Five. He averaged 7.9 points and 6.9 assists throughout the World Cup. Overall, he shot 68.9 percent from the field, making 10-of-18 three-pointers.

USA went 7-0 in the tournament.