Leon Police Officer Shoots Man During Traffic Stop

LEON, Iowa — One man is in critical condition after he was shot by a Leon police officer during an early morning traffic stop.

A Leon officer conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of NW 3rd Street shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.

During the stop, the driver of the vehicle, a male in is 50s, sprayed the Leon officer with a chemical agent, according to police. The officer responded by firing his weapon, injuring the driver. The driver received medical attention before being airlifted to a Des Moines hospital. He remains in critical condition.

The name of the injured man and the officer involved in the shooting have not yet been released.

The Leon officer has been put on paid administrative leave.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.