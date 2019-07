× Police Looking for Escaped Fort Dodge Work Release Inmate

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped work release inmate.

Authorities said 26-year-old Lennox VanVacter walked away from the Fort Dodge Residential Center without authorization on Sunday.

VanVacter is 5’10” and 180 pounds.

He was convicted of first-degree theft and other crimes in Webster County.

Anyone with information on VanVacter’s whereabouts should contact local police.