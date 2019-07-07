× Presidential Candidate Julián Castro to Tour Flood Damage in Western Iowa

IOWA — Julián Castro will tour areas impacted by recent flooding in western Iowa, as part of his upcoming campaign stops in the state.

Castro will be in Council Bluffs Sunday at 7 p.m. for a meet-and-greet event at Barley’s Bar.

On Monday, Castro will be in Red Oak for a meet-and-greet event at the Bridge Coffeehouse. That event begins at 8:30 a.m.

He will also tour areas impacted by recent flooding along the Missouri River and meet with residents who were affected. Castro will then meet residents at a local coffee shop around 11 a.m., before heading to Bartlett to tour the ongoing flood damage and recovery.