Presidential Candidate Julián Castro to Tour Flood Damage in Western Iowa

Posted 5:47 pm, July 7, 2019, by

Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro greets an attendee during the Clark County Democrats' Steering Committee Meeting at Sierra Vista High School on January 08, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

IOWA — Julián Castro will tour areas impacted by recent flooding in western Iowa, as part of his upcoming campaign stops in the state.

Castro will be in Council Bluffs Sunday at 7 p.m. for a meet-and-greet event at Barley’s Bar.

On Monday, Castro will be in Red Oak for a meet-and-greet event at the Bridge Coffeehouse. That event begins at 8:30 a.m.

He will also tour areas impacted by recent flooding along the Missouri River and meet with residents who were affected. Castro will then meet residents at a local coffee shop around 11 a.m., before heading to Bartlett to tour the ongoing flood damage and recovery.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.