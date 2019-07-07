‘Vast Majority of the Problem Was Me,’ Hickenlooper Says About Campaign Departures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY, Iowa -- Former Colorado governor and presidential candidate John Hickenlooper made a stop in Perry Sunday evening.

This comes after top advisers left his campaign, including his campaign manager and financial director.

“The vast majority of the problem was me, not being as good of a messenger. I'm committed to growing and getting better,” said Hickenlooper.

Hickenlooper acknowledged some of his faults, while speaking with Channel 13, but he says he remains confident in his ability to move forward. He focused on his message of bringing people together, as he says he has done as the governor in Colorado.

One Iowa voter who is originally from Colorado says he was impressed with Hickenlooper but thinks his talents might be suited elsewhere.

“I'd rather have him run for Senate. I'd rather have a lot of them run for Senate to get the Senate back from the Republicans. That's how I feel about it,” said Jerry Burgess, a voter.

Hickenlooper will make stops in Creston, Ottumwa and Des Moines on Monday.