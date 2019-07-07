What’s Bugging Andy? Flag Controversies

Posted 11:50 pm, July 7, 2019, by

In this week's What's Bugging Andy?, Andy Fales had more on his mind this Independence Day than how many bottle rockets to launch.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.