× BREAKING: 18-Year-Old Marshalltown Woman Found Dead Monday Morning

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department says 18-year-old Jazmin Reyes Reya of Marshalltown was found deceased Monday morning around 10 a.m.

Her body was located in a remote area of the Iowa River, about 500 yards northwest of the North Center Bridge Area. Police say at this time there is no evidence that suggests criminal activity is connected to this death. However, the Marshalltown police say this is still an active investigation and all scenarios will be looked into.

Reyes Reya was last seen in the area of 5th Street and Hughes around 7:50 p.m. Friday, according to police. Public safety personnel conducted ground and water searches during the days she was missing.

Reyes Reya’s family previously reported she was autistic and communicated at a childlike level. Additionally, Reyes Reya had a seizure disorder and was without her daily medication since Friday evening.

The Marshalltown Community School District released a statement today saying: