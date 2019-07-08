Iowa AG Clarifies the Legality of Using CBD Products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says state agencies have been flooded with calls in recent months about Iowa's laws concerning CBD products.

On Monday, he clarified the state's stance on CBD. Unless it has been prescribed to you by an Iowa doctor, you are breaking the law by buying and selling CBD products.

Miller says Iowa law, as it is currently written, does not discern between CBD products and marijuana, except for registered CBD patients. Miller says anyone buying or selling CBD products could face criminal charges at the discretion of local authorities.

However, that will all change sometime later this year or early next year. The Iowa Hemp Act signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds allows Iowa farmers to grow hemp and decriminalizes any product containing 0.3 percent or less THC. THC is the psychotropic drug in marijuana. That law won't fully take effect until the federal government approves Iowa’s rules on growing and selling hemp products. Those rules are still being written. The new law is expected to finally take full effect before 2020.