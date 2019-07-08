× Leon Officer and Driver Identified in Shooting During Traffic Stop

LEON, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety has identified the police officer and the man involved in a shooting during a traffic stop in Leon.

Leon police officer John Thomas stopped a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Patrick Bauer of Marshfield, Missouri, shortly after 3 a.m Sunday. According to police, during the stop Bauer approached Thomas, who was seated in his police vehicle. Authorities said Bauer sprayed Thomas with mace. After being sprayed, Thomas fired multiple rounds from his handgun, striking and injuring Bauer.

Bauer received medical attention before being airlifted to a Des Moines hospital in critical condition. His current condition is unknown.

Authorities said there is no video recording of the incident because Thomas was not wearing a body camera and his vehicle was not outfitted with a video camera.

Thomas is on paid administrative leave.

The Department of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate the shooting.