Mackenzie Knigge Sentenced for 2017 Killing of Clare Woman

Posted 10:35 pm, July 8, 2019, by

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa -- The second of two suspects accused of killing a Clare woman back in 2017 will spend up to four decades in prison.

Initially charged with first-degree murder, Mackenzie Knigge took a plea deal, pleading guilty to lesser offenses of attempt to commit murder, robbery and desecration of a corpse.

On Monday, she received the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. She will have to serve at least 24 and a half years behind bars before being eligible for parole.

Phillip Williams also took a plea deal in the case and was sentenced to 30 years in prison back in April.

Knigge and Williams killed 26-year-old Jessica Gomez two years ago. Her burned body was found in a field near Clare. Police say Knigge and Gomez were friends and both having a relationship with Williams.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.