Mackenzie Knigge Sentenced for 2017 Killing of Clare Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa -- The second of two suspects accused of killing a Clare woman back in 2017 will spend up to four decades in prison.

Initially charged with first-degree murder, Mackenzie Knigge took a plea deal, pleading guilty to lesser offenses of attempt to commit murder, robbery and desecration of a corpse.

On Monday, she received the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. She will have to serve at least 24 and a half years behind bars before being eligible for parole.

Phillip Williams also took a plea deal in the case and was sentenced to 30 years in prison back in April.

Knigge and Williams killed 26-year-old Jessica Gomez two years ago. Her burned body was found in a field near Clare. Police say Knigge and Gomez were friends and both having a relationship with Williams.