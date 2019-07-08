Public’s Help Needed to Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary at Sculpture Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Art Center asks for the public help to celebrate a milestone anniversary at the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

The John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park celebrates 10 years in 2019.

Des Monies Art Center Director of Marketing Jordan Powers said, “It is always changing in the use. You know you can come down here any day of the week and see kids rolling down the hill, you can see folks interacting with the sculpture, interpreting the sculpture, community events take place here. In addition to kind of the constant change of the park in terms of the sculpture itself, the community is constantly changing the way that they are using the park as well.”

The center is asking people to participate in “Sculpting Our Community.” It is an event that will showcase any ages artwork that is a reflection of the sculpture park.

The artwork can be anything from drawings, paintings, photography, sculptures and more. It needs to have at least one sculpture incorporated.

One requirement is that whatever you choose to submit needs to be able to be photographed for the exhibition.

The Des Moines Art Center said it is not looking portrait photography, wedding photography or animal portraits. It is looking for the sculpture to be the star of the artwork.

It is the photograph that will be on display for the public to use.

Powers said there is much more to come from the park in the next 10 years.

“Certainly we are always looking at how the park can be used, how we can continue to make this a gem in the community, what different activities we can be doing here to really get the community involved and really let the community know that the Des Moines Art Center is incredibly proud to have this here within our community,” Powers said.

The park debuted in 2009 with only 25 sculptures. 10 years later there are now 30 sculptures people can admire.

The deadline to enter a piece in ‘Sculpting Our Community’ is August 1st. The event with the featured submissions is Saturday September 7th. It is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.