HUMBOLDT, Iowa -- Humboldt's Ashlyn Clark has stage four Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Monday, between chemo treatments at the Mayo Clinic, Clark returned for Senior Night,and hit the first home run of her career. Clark, who is a senior, went 3-for-3 and helped lead the Wildcats to a win over Clear Lake. Humboldt also clinched the conference crown.

Tuesday, Clark returned to Mayo for more chemo.

What an inspiration.