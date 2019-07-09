× Des Moines Police Looking for Witness Who May Have ‘Critical Information’ for Homicide Investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for help finding a man they believe has information about a homicide investigation.

Detectives say Marshall Salvador Wilkerson, also known as “Salvy,” was with Earl Caldwell last month when he was shot and killed.

The 41-year-old Caldwell was shot in the 1700 block of 22nd Street on June 28 in the middle of the day. Police say Wilkerson has information that is critical to the investigation.

If you know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call Des Moines police at 515-283-4811.