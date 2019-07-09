Drivers Step Off Track, Into Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES -- Racing is a little different than building.

Tuesday, the Iowa Speedway partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build a home for a low-income family.

"When you think about the need for affordable housing anywhere in this country, but particularly in the Des Moines area, we're thrilled to be a part of it," said Iowa Speedway president David Hyatt.

So are drivers Chase Briscoe and Santino Ferrucci.

"It's nice for us drivers to give back a little bit," said Ferrucci, an IndyCar rookie. "It's not every day we have a little bit of down time. Hearing about it through the team and through IndyCar, I thought it'd be nice to come out, do something for a good cause."

"Especially areas where we race, I feel like it always comes back full-circle," said Briscoe, of the NASCAR Xfinity Series. "Hopefully some people see us out here, doing this, might get them interested in the race and will allow them to come out there."

The racing lifestyle can be very rigid. So for these drivers, the chance to don a hard hat, a pair of safety goggles - they say it's not only rewarding. It's a temporary way to break out of the routine.

"I get a little stir-crazy, so it's nice to come out, use your hands and do some physical work," said Ferrucci.

"I just feel like it's good to get away, and step away for a little bit, and relax," said Briscoe. "You wouldn't think building a house is the most relaxing thing in the world, but it is when your mind's not on racing."

And it is when the result means a better future for someone else.