Iowa Native Shares Story of Walking at Graduation and Wedding in New Book

ALTOONA, Iowa –An Iowan who suffered a spinal cord injury while playing college football continues to inspire others.

Chris and Emily Norton's new book The Seven Longest Yards is out Tuesday, July 9.

Chris was hurt at a Luther College football game in 2010. Doctors said he had a three percent chance of moving anything below his neck again. Videos of him walking across the graduation stage and down the aisle at his wedding went viral.

The book shares Chris and Emily’s love story and how it helped Chris walk seven yards down the aisle at their wedding last year.

Emily also writes about her struggles with depression following Chris' graduation walk.

Channel 13 News talked with the couple while they were home in Iowa before the book launch. The hope their book inspires others. “It’s easy to see like a graduation walk or a wedding walk and think: wow, they`ve got it all figured out. They just always hit their goals. And, things in life just seem so much easier for those two. Leading up those moments were so hard and so challenging. We just hope it gives someone courage, whoever is going through their own storm, their own battle, to keep going,” said Chris.

The couple also share their story of fostering 17 children. They've adopted five girls in the past year.

The Seven Longest Yards is out today. A documentary film is in the works as well.