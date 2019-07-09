× Iowan Premiering Film Following Journey in Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Invitational

DES MOINES, Iowa — Earlier this year, Des Moines-native Steve Cannon completed the Iditarod Trail Invitational, a 1,000-mile bike race from Anchorage to Nome in Alaska.

Another Iowan, Dave Mabel, was there documenting the highs and the lows of the adventure. Cannon and Mabel are now premiering a movie about the race. “1000 Miles to Nome” premiers with a public screening July 11 at Franklin Junior High in Des Moines.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the moving starting at 7 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from the movie will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Bike Collective.

Tickets for the film screening can be purchased here.