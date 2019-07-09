Report: Iowa’s Infrastructure Among the Worst in the Country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The state of Iowa has earned a high ranking on a dubious list.

Online news site 24/7 Wall St. has labeled Iowa one of the "states that are falling apart." The study relied on data including road condition rankings, deficient bridges and state spending on highway projects.

Iowa finished third on the last, behind only Alaska and Rhode Island.

Iowa has far more deficient bridges than all other states, according to a study from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.

Nevada, Florida and Utah were the states that are falling apart the least, according to the 24/7 Wall St. report.