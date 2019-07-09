Video Shows Iowa Trooper Pull Gun, Shove Motorcyclist During Traffic Stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- An open records request reveals what happened during a traffic stop in eastern Iowa back in September of 2017.

Dashcam video shows then Iowa State Trooper Robert Smith pulling over Bryce Yakish near West Liberty. Yakish pulls off the road and appears to comply to commands. Smith quickly runs at him with his gun drawn. He shoves Yakish to the ground, knocking his bike over. In court documents, Smith claimed Yakish tried to get away, but the video shows otherwise.

Yakish would be arrested and charged with eluding law enforcement, a felony crime. After retiring from the Iowa State Patrol, Smith was hired by the Durant Police Department.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office is now reviewing the footage.