Bee Survey Collection Suspended

IOWA -- The USDA has suspended data collection for its Honey Bee Colonies survey.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service announced it will not collect quarterly data this July for the annual report, which is still scheduled for release in August. That report will have data from January 1st, 2018 to April 1st, 2019.

The U-S-D-A says they don't have enough funding to properly report on bee, saying the decision was not made lightly. But adding the change does not impact the annual honey program with the latest one released back in May.

The August, partial-Honey Bee Colonies report allows the USDA, beekeepers, and other parties to compare quarterly losses, additions, and movements. And also lets them analyze the data on a state-by-state basis.