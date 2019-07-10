Boone County Museum Honoring Iowa Hero In Disrepair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOINGONA, Iowa- The museum opened to honor Iowa Heroine Kate Shelley is closed, and falling into disrepair.

Shelley received national attention after she crossed a rail trestle at night over the Des Moines River in a storm to warn and on-coming train about the bridge over Honey Creek was washed out. The train was stopped at the Moingona Depot, and many lives were saved.

Her nephew Jack Shelley opened a depot museum to honor her memory. Shelly was a former WHO-TV news anchor, and was a radio war correspondent for WHO Radio.

“I called up Jack we met down here,” said John Liston, who lives next door, and did work as a caretaker of the park and depot. “He liked me and I liked him, and he offered me a contract, we went over it and accepted it, and we ran the park for the next two years.”

The park has a sign indicating the park area and museum are closed. There is a fund-raising chart for the park, but there are no donations noted on the sign.

Efforts to reach someone with the Boone County Historical Society, owner of the museum, were unsuccessful.

Right now we need to see what the Board’s going to do,” said Liston. “If they would isolate it out as a separate project, we could get it up and running.”