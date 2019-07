Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- Fox Creek Splash Pad is already in need of renovations just a few weeks after opening.

The city shut down the splash pad on July 5th after numerous reports of kids slipping and falling. It opened to the public just a week prior for the first time. The city says it will now add a rubberized coating to the concrete surface. The splash pad will remain closed until the new surface is installed and properly cured.