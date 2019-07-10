× Longtime Des Moines City Council Member Announces Retirement

DES MOINES, Iowa — At – Large City Councilman Chris Coleman announced Wednesday he is retiring.

Coleman is not seeking a seventh term and will officially retire in December, citing the need to spend more time with family.

“This is an emotional decision. It is the right decision,” he says tells Channel 13 in a statement. “I’ll end this term in December, thankful for the opportunity the citizens have given me. And I’ll continue to be Des Moines biggest cheerleader!”

Coleman served on the council for 21 years, after he was first elected to the At – Large seat in a special election in the Spring of 1998. The seat was formerly held by Preston Daniels. Coleman has won full terms to the Des Moines City Council in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, and 2015. He has never lost an election.

Carl Voss and Marco Battaglia announced they are running for the open – seat. Coleman stresses the city is in good hands. “The professional leadership of the city is amazing. They make us look good every day. I will always be thankful for the public servants who do the real work of taking care of the city.” Election Day is November 5th.

In his time as councilman, Coleman was a champion of the Gateway East Plan which later became the Historic East Village and helped lead the way on the 2018 Local Option Sales Tax vote.

Coleman currently serves as the president of the Better Business Bureau of Iowa.