MercyOne Opens First Pediatrics Urgent Care Clinic in the State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- MercyOne is opening a first of its kind urgent care clinic. The MercyOne Pediatrics Urgent Care Clinic is the first urgent care clinic in the state designated only for patients 18 years and younger.

The child-friendly decor will put younger patients at ease when they have to see a physician. Those physicians and all staff at the clinic all specialize in pediatric care.

"There's an adage in medicine that kids are not little adults," says Dr. Nivedita Krishnan, a MercyOne pediatrician, "Care for children is best provided by providers and staff who are specifically trained to take care of children and that is what is special about our urgent care clinic."

The clinic is open Monday-Friday from 5:00-10:00 pm and Saturday-Sunday from 8:00 am - 4:00 pm.