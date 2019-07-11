Ashlyn Clark Reacts to Wrigley Field Invitation from Cubs Star

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Humboldt High senior Ashlyn Clark is playing softball games between chemo treatments at the Mayo Clinic. Monday, Clark hit her first career home run on Senior Night. That caught the attention of Cubs star pitcher Jon Lester, a cancer survivor, who invited Clark and her family to a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

Congratulations Ashlyn! How about you and your family come to Wrigley for a game to celebrate! And if its not too much to ask, maybe you could sign a ball for me? #NVRQT

Clark says she did not believe it was really Lester at first, but now she knows the invitation is real, and she'll go to a game after the softball season. Humboldt is ranked #3 and a strong contender for a spot in the state tourney from Fort Dodge.

Humboldt plays a regional Friday night. Clark says she plans to be in the line-up.