Celebrate Summer at Ankeny’s Annual Celebration

ANKENY, Iowa –Thousands will celebrate at Ankeny SummerFest July 11-14.

The annual summer celebration gets underway Thursday evening at Prairie Ridge Middle School and Prairie Ridge Sports Complex. This year’s theme is “Get Your GiddyUp.”

Organizers expect more than 50,000 people to attend over the four days. Festivities include eight bands, a Cardboard Regatta on Saturday afternoon, and fireworks on Sunday night. "We really encourage anyone in the metro or the state of Iowa to come check out our little town and see what kind of event we can put on. It's a lot of fun," said Tony Konecne, a SummerFest Organizer.

The parade is Saturday at 9 a.m. with a new route this year because of construction. “It starts at Southview and then works its way through uptown to Northview. The community really gets behind that. And does a lot of different floats that are theme based,” said Co-Chair Sara Volkmann.

A new app can help you keep track of the schedule. Konecne said, “You’ll have maps of the event, maps of the ground. You’ll get to see the times of all the bands that are going to be taking the stage. And in the unfortunate event of severe weather, or something along those lines, you’d get push notifications letting you know what to do and where to go.”

You can also find a list of events on the city of Ankeny’s website.