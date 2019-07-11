× ‘Pride Camp’ Connects LGBTQ Teens

DES MOINES, Iowa — Going to camp is a summer tradition for many kids but one camp about kick off is for kids who often feel excluded.

“Pride Camp” gives LGBTQ teens and their allies a chance to learn, grow, and connect with each other.

Nate Monson, Executive Director of Iowa Safe Schools and Becky Smith the Director of Youth Development of Iowa Safe Schools joined us on the Channel 13 News at Four to tell us more about it.

To learn more about the camp or to register, go to their website.