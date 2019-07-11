Sports Betting Just Around the Corner in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa- The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission held a hearing on proposed rules for sports betting in Iowa. There was testimony from two industry representatives.

“For an Iowan to be able to play in fantasy sports contest with those players in other states the rules apply to them have to apply to all 45 States,” said Christopher Rants, who represents fantasy sports betting companies.

“Right now we have the rules that have been submitted to the industry in the public today was a process where we would hear from the public,” said Brian Ohorilko, Racing and Gaming Administrator for Iowa. “There’s a public comment period get a chance to see if there any changes that may need to be made.”

Ohorilko said the Commission could hold an “emergency vote” to adopt the final rules at the meeting on July 30th.

He indicated things could be in place for casinos to offer the sports betting by mid-August.

The betting will also be offered through casinos on mobile apps. People cannot participate, if they are not physically in the state of Iowa.

“When they’re using their apps,those app can work anywhere, but the wagering element will not work, unless the geo-location provider can identify that the person is located within the state of Iowa,” said Ohorilko.

“On behalf of the 19 casinos I want to express our thanks to the IRGC staff, and the commissions thorough and deliberate focus on the licensing and rules process,” said Wes Ehrecke, of the Iowa Gaming Association. “It’s very important to give the public the confidence of the integrity of the sports wagering will be no different than the current gaming entertainment options.”