× Three Officers Assaulted at Iowa State Penitentiary

FORT MADISON, Iowa — Three corrections officers at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison were assaulted by inmates on Thursday.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says the officers were trying to stop a group of inmates from stabbing another inmate when they were injured. Two of the officers were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out. The third was seen by medical personnel at the prison and returned to work. None of the officers were cut.

The entire prison has now been put on “restricted movement” and all visitation has been suspended. The names of the officers and inmates involved have not been released.