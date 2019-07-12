Advocates Reach Out to Immigrants Ahead of Raids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement is expected to start raids on Sunday. A senior official says about 2,000 people are targeted across ten major cities.

The organization 'American Friends Service Committee' is conducting outreach to migrant families throughout Iowa, even though none of the raids are planned for our state.

Advocates will be informing immigrants of their rights and helping to set up emergency plans for families in case they are separated.

Organizer Erica Johnson says it is hard to tell who ICE will target.