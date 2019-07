Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An upset in Class 2A regional softball on Friday, as Earlham upended No. 12 Van Meter 3-0 behind a great defensive showing.

Another game of note in Class 3A, as No. 3 Humboldt fell to Algona 4-2. That marks the end of the season for the Wildcats, and for senior Ashlyn Clark, who's fight against Hodgkin's Lymphoma has captured the attention of Iowa.

In regular season baseball, Valley beat No. 8 Dowling 3-2 on a walk-off single from Gabe Miller in the seventh inning.